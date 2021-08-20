Odeon lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] traded at a low on 08/18/21, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.05. The company report on August 12, 2021 that U.S. Bank to Acquire Small Business Payments Software Company, Bento Technologies.

Continues expansion of world-class digital capabilities for small businesses.

U.S. Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Bento Technologies, known as Bento for Business, a fintech company based in Chicago and San Francisco that provides payment and expense management services to small and mid-size businesses. The innovative Bento platform offers businesses simple and easy-to-use tools to better manage card-based payments and other expenses via spend tracking and card transaction controls.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4620801 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of U.S. Bancorp stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.06%.

The market cap for USB stock reached $84.00 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 4620801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $62.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $62, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.56.

How has USB stock performed recently?

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.85, while it was recorded at 57.49 for the last single week of trading, and 52.63 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $62,279 million, or 76.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 128,888,906, which is approximately -0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,095,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.11 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.11 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -0.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

756 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 41,383,352 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 49,682,874 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,020,060,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,111,126,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,704,001 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,526,044 shares during the same period.