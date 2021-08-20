Nucor Corporation [NUE] Stock trading around $120.77 per share: What’s Next?

Nucor Corporation [NYSE: NUE] closed the trading session at $120.77 on 08/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $117.9001, while the highest price level was $123.21. The company report on August 12, 2021 that Nucor Announces the Addition of Norma B. Clayton to the Nucor Board of Directors.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced that on August 11, 2021 its Board of Directors elected Norma B. Clayton as a director, effective September 1, 2021.

Ms. Clayton, 63, most recently served as Vice President for Learning, Training and Development at The Boeing Company, an aerospace manufacturer, from July 2007 until her retirement in March 2016. Prior to this role, she led a number of important assignments at Boeing, including a Global Sourcing Initiative to increase growth and productivity of Boeing’s global supply chain from July 2006 to July 2007. Ms. Clayton joined Boeing in February 1995. During her tenure with the company, she held a variety of leadership roles within the Defense, Space & Security segment of Boeing, including Vice President of Supplier Management and Procurement from August 2004 to June 2006, Vice President and General Manager of the Maintenance and Modification Centers from April 2002 to July 2004 and Vice President of Quality and Lean Manufacturing from June 1998 to April 2002. Prior to her time with Boeing, Ms. Clayton held leadership positions at General Electric Company, General Motors Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation and RCA. Ms. Clayton currently serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees of Tuskegee University and has served on the Board of Trustees since 2009.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 127.05 percent and weekly performance of -1.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 113.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, NUE reached to a volume of 2799281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nucor Corporation [NUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUE shares is $96.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nucor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $56 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Nucor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on NUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nucor Corporation is set at 4.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NUE stock trade performance evaluation

Nucor Corporation [NUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, NUE shares gained by 31.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Nucor Corporation [NUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.57, while it was recorded at 123.21 for the last single week of trading, and 76.65 for the last 200 days.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nucor Corporation [NUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +11.16. Nucor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for NUE is now 10.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.39. Additionally, NUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nucor Corporation [NUE] managed to generate an average of $27,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Nucor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nucor Corporation [NUE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nucor Corporation go to 27.42%.

Nucor Corporation [NUE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,569 million, or 80.10% of NUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,335,594, which is approximately 1.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 28,209,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.41 billion in NUE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.87 billion in NUE stock with ownership of nearly 9.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nucor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 471 institutional holders increased their position in Nucor Corporation [NYSE:NUE] by around 22,611,225 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 17,005,794 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 196,938,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,555,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUE stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,144,675 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,600,067 shares during the same period.