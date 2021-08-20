MKM Partners lifts Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] traded at a low on 08/19/21, posting a -1.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.48. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Continental Resources Delivers Outstanding 2Q21 Results Driving Robust Cash Flow & Exceptional Shareholder Value.

• $289.3 Million Net Income; $0.79 per Diluted Share ($332.8 Million Adjusted Net Income; $0.91 per Adjusted Share (Non-GAAP)) in 2Q21• $673 Million Cash Flow from Operations & $634 Million Free Cash Flow (FCF) (Non-GAAP) in 2Q21• $3.8 Billion Projected Full-Year 2021 Cash Flow from Operations & $2.4 Billion Projected Full-Year 2021 FCF (Non-GAAP) at Current Strip Prices1 (~19% FCF Yield2) (Non-GAAP)• Enhanced Shareholder Capital Returns o $0.15 per Share Quarterly Dividend; $0.04 Increase Supported by Strong Cash Flow & Interest Savings o $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program Resumed ($317 Million Previously Executed) o Continued Debt Reduction: $4.74 Billion Total Debt & $4.59 Billion Net Debt (non-GAAP) as of 6/30/21• 18% Projected Return on Capital Employed3 (ROCE) in 2021• Improving Various 2021 Guidance Metrics & Differentials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2868356 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Continental Resources Inc. stands at 4.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.17%.

The market cap for CLR stock reached $12.67 billion, with 361.35 million shares outstanding and 64.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, CLR reached a trading volume of 2868356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $35.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CLR stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CLR shares from 35 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CLR stock performed recently?

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, CLR shares dropped by -3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.85, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 26.46 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $1,635 million, or 13.80% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,002,259, which is approximately 24.261% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,410,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.16 million in CLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $133.96 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -9.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 7,969,852 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 9,863,375 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 31,009,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,842,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,833,758 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,308,758 shares during the same period.