Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain 20.06% so far this year. What now?

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] jumped around 0.23 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.95 at the close of the session, up 1.11%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Hot Wheels™ Monster Trucks Live Returns with All-New Trucks and Drivers for 2021 Events.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Kicks off its 10-city Tour on September 18 with a Thrilling Hot Wheels® Monster Trucks Experience for the Whole Family!.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is kicking off its return to live events with new trucks and drivers in an upcoming 10-stop tour across the US. Starting September 18 at the Toyota Center in Ontario, Calif., fans of all ages will enjoy an exciting new and expanded lineup of epic monster trucks as they experience the thrill of watching the iconic Hot Wheels monster truck toys come to life in a full-size, kid-focused, immersive Hot Wheels® experience.

Mattel Inc. stock is now 20.06% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAT Stock saw the intraday high of $21.01 and lowest of $20.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.31, which means current price is +24.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/23/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 2839687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $24.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, MAT shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.53, while it was recorded at 21.36 for the last single week of trading, and 19.27 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $7,249 million, or 97.50% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,969,363, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $975.28 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $667.55 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 20,838,666 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,897,133 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 313,276,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,011,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,844,140 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,996,546 shares during the same period.