Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] Is Currently -11.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ: MBII] loss -11.25% or -0.12 points to close at $0.97 with a heavy trading volume of 3504361 shares. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII), an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, has provided its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Key results include:.

The net loss in the second quarter was $3 million, a 6% increase, and Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.7 million, a 51% improvement. For the first half of 2021, net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA improved 36% and 63%, respectively.

It opened the trading session at $1.03, the shares rose to $1.06 and dropped to $0.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MBII points out that the company has recorded -61.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 8.49% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 400.14K shares, MBII reached to a volume of 3504361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2016, representing the official price target for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock. On September 04, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for MBII shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for MBII stock

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.28. With this latest performance, MBII shares dropped by -35.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.98 for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5171, while it was recorded at 1.2335 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6537 for the last 200 days.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.81 and a Gross Margin at +59.60. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.56.

Return on Total Capital for MBII is now -29.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.32. Additionally, MBII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] managed to generate an average of -$139,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]

There are presently around $80 million, or 89.20% of MBII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBII stocks are: WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 23,445,757, which is approximately -11.781% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 19,537,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.89 million in MBII stocks shares; and ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP, currently with $16.14 million in MBII stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ:MBII] by around 23,922,022 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 4,161,360 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 54,556,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,639,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBII stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,628,578 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 247,009 shares during the same period.