Market cap of Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] reaches 51.41B – now what?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $248.24 on 08/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $239.1916, while the highest price level was $249.77. The company report on August 20, 2021 that COINBASE GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Coinbase Global Inc. – COIN.

New Orleans, Louisiana–(Newsfile Corp. – August 19, 2021) – Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 20, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), if they purchased the Company’s shares issued in connection with its April 2021 Direct Offering (the “Offering”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.38 percent and weekly performance of -3.22 percent. The stock has performed 7.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 3211690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $388.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. On July 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 434 to 444.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 13.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.80.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 240.32, while it was recorded at 252.30 for the last single week of trading.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,829 million, or 23.60% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,617,415, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,138,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in COIN stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $850.28 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 583 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 43,621,737 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 400 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,621,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 583 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,621,737 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 400 shares during the same period.