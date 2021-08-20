Market Analysts see VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] traded at a high on 08/19/21, posting a 0.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.88. The company report on August 2, 2021 that VBI Vaccines Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Hepatitis B (HBV) : FDA and EMA regulatory review of VBI’s 3-antigen prophylactic HBV vaccine candidate ongoing – U.S. PDUFA target action date November 30, 2021.

COVID-19 : Expected Q3 2021 initiation of the next phase of development of VBI-2905 Beta variant, including both one-dose booster and two dose regimens, for seropositive and seronegative individuals, respectively.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2414254 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at 4.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.69%.

The market cap for VBIV stock reached $760.26 million, with 255.14 million shares outstanding and 198.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, VBIV reached a trading volume of 2414254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $8 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for VBI Vaccines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBIV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 844.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has VBIV stock performed recently?

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.36. With this latest performance, VBIV shares dropped by -8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.18 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.19 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -4110.93 and a Gross Margin at -919.79. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4357.21.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -29.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.42. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$364,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]

There are presently around $331 million, or 52.10% of VBIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBIV stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 55,042,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,882,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.1 million in VBIV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $36.46 million in VBIV stock with ownership of nearly -32.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ:VBIV] by around 5,007,488 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 10,982,911 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 98,801,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,792,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBIV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 458,356 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,497 shares during the same period.