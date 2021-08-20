Market Analysts see OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE: ONE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.44%. The company report on August 4, 2021 that OneSmart Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (“OneSmart” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ONE), a leading education company in China, announced that, it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated August 3, 2021, notifying OneSmart that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of OneSmart’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”).

Pursuant to NYSE rule 802.01C, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 by six months following receipt of the notification. The company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has a closing share price of at least US$1.00 and an average closing share price of at least US$1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

Over the last 12 months, ONE stock dropped by -90.11%. The average equity rating for ONE stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.60 million, with 161.54 million shares outstanding and 31.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.33M shares, ONE stock reached a trading volume of 4301961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2018, representing the official price target for OneSmart International Education Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OneSmart International Education Group Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ONE Stock Performance Analysis:

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.44. With this latest performance, ONE shares dropped by -44.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.20 for OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9409, while it was recorded at 0.5643 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6366 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OneSmart International Education Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.55 and a Gross Margin at +35.64. OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.22.

Return on Total Capital for ONE is now -10.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 938.50. Additionally, ONE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] managed to generate an average of -$8,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.OneSmart International Education Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ONE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OneSmart International Education Group Limited go to 4.14%.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited [ONE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26 million, or 47.20% of ONE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONE stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 16,818,750, which is approximately -0.007% of the company’s market cap and around 7.01% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 7,860,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 million in ONE stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.01 million in ONE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OneSmart International Education Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in OneSmart International Education Group Limited [NYSE:ONE] by around 1,250,919 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 852,764 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 46,684,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,788,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,181 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 444,255 shares during the same period.