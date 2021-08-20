Market Analysts see Danaher Corporation [DHR] gaining to $306. Time to buy?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $314.97 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2021 that Cytiva and Pall Corporation investing 1.5 billion USD over two years to meet growing demand for biotechnology solutions.

— Major investments are expanding manufacturing capacity for life sciences products at 13 Cytiva and Pall Corporation sites helping to meet customer demand.

— New sites opening in US and UK to realize regional manufacturing models. Overall, the companies plan to hire 2000 full-time associates over the next two years.

Danaher Corporation represents 714.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $223.80 billion with the latest information. DHR stock price has been found in the range of $314.72 to $323.42.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3297617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $292.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $280 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $330, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 36.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for DHR stock

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.00 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 282.19, while it was recorded at 316.75 for the last single week of trading, and 246.07 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.35 and a Gross Margin at +55.98. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.36.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.77. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $52,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 17.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $178,676 million, or 80.70% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,369,413, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,260,836 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.94 billion in DHR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $10.07 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly -0.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 829 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 25,141,613 shares. Additionally, 792 investors decreased positions by around 18,466,754 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 523,670,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 567,278,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,337,591 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,926 shares during the same period.