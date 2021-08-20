Market Analysts see Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] falling to $3800. Time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] price plunged by -0.42 percent to reach at -$13.47. The company report on August 19, 2021 that AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon MemoryDB for Redis.

New Redis-compatible, in-memory database delivers ultra-fast performance with sub-millisecond latency and high durability.

Netflix, Twilio, and Cimpress among customers using Amazon MemoryDB for Redis.

A sum of 3763363 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. Amazon.com Inc. shares reached a high of $3,233.00 and dropped to a low of $3,182.464 until finishing in the latest session at $3187.75.

The one-year AMZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.84. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4241.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $4400 to $4200. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5500 to $5000, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMZN stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 4125 to 3900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 64.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 176.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 229.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.50. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.03 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,473.85, while it was recorded at 3,244.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3,275.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

AMZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 35.77%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $944,910 million, or 59.00% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,727,219, which is approximately 0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,547,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.82 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $51.56 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 2.14% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 2,175 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 13,166,910 shares. Additionally, 1,241 investors decreased positions by around 9,197,564 shares, while 446 investors held positions by with 274,054,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,419,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,850 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 692,825 shares during the same period.