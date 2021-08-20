Magna International Inc. [MGA] gain 9.49% so far this year. What now?

Magna International Inc. [NYSE: MGA] loss -5.80% on the last trading session, reaching $77.52 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Magna Mezzo™ Panel Modernizing the Face of Electric Vehicles.

Large front panel integrates ADAS sensors and lighting.

Features hidden-until-lit functionality.

Magna International Inc. represents 301.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.42 billion with the latest information. MGA stock price has been found in the range of $77.17 to $80.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, MGA reached a trading volume of 3955038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magna International Inc. [MGA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGA shares is $109.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Magna International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Magna International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $61 to $96, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magna International Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MGA stock

Magna International Inc. [MGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, MGA shares dropped by -11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.70 for Magna International Inc. [MGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.13, while it was recorded at 82.78 for the last single week of trading, and 82.63 for the last 200 days.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Magna International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Magna International Inc. [MGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magna International Inc. go to 39.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magna International Inc. [MGA]

There are presently around $14,140 million, or 72.20% of MGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGA stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 12,190,623, which is approximately -1.602% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,682,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $905.63 million in MGA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $663.7 million in MGA stock with ownership of nearly 1.957% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in Magna International Inc. [NYSE:MGA] by around 18,985,309 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 17,483,998 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 145,938,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,407,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGA stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,600,149 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 790,500 shares during the same period.