JP Morgan slashes price target on Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] – find out why.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] gained 2.35% on the last trading session, reaching $36.52 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2021 that Hims & Hers Partners with Urban Outfitters To Bring Personalized Health and Wellness Solutions to More Consumers.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced a partnership with Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company that is dedicated to inspiring their customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding — which will offer personalized health and wellness solutions, starting with the availability of select Hims products, on urbanoutfitters.com.

“Our priority has, and will always be, the consumer,” said Melissa Baird, Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers. “At Hims & Hers, we’re trying to provide everyone with access to gorgeously designed, high quality, personalized, and affordable products that benefit their health and wellness. Being able to expand our product reach to consumers through a partnership with such an iconic and inspirational lifestyle brand is incredibly exciting for us. We are truly honored to partner with Urban Outfitters and make Hims & Hers’ solutions available to their digitally native and diverse audience via urbanoutfitters.com.”.

Urban Outfitters Inc. represents 98.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.69 billion with the latest information. URBN stock price has been found in the range of $35.12 to $36.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, URBN reached a trading volume of 2186704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $41.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $45, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on URBN stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for URBN shares from 35 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for URBN stock

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.24. With this latest performance, URBN shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.25 for Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.20, while it was recorded at 36.66 for the last single week of trading, and 33.92 for the last 200 days.

Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +25.43. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.04.

Return on Total Capital for URBN is now 0.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.94. Additionally, URBN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN] managed to generate an average of $65 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Urban Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Urban Outfitters Inc. [URBN]

There are presently around $2,516 million, or 71.10% of URBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,513,041, which is approximately -3.302% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,427,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.74 million in URBN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $222.69 million in URBN stock with ownership of nearly 6.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Outfitters Inc. [NASDAQ:URBN] by around 7,215,803 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 6,900,169 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 54,786,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,902,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. URBN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,151,444 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,171,531 shares during the same period.