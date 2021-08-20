JP Morgan lifts Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: UMPQ] price plunged by -2.68 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Umpqua Holdings Announces $0.21 Per Common Share Dividend.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2021.

About Umpqua Holdings CorporationUmpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

A sum of 2550680 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.39M shares. Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares reached a high of $19.60 and dropped to a low of $19.15 until finishing in the latest session at $19.22.

The one-year UMPQ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.74. The average equity rating for UMPQ stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMPQ shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $20 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Umpqua Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on UMPQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Umpqua Holdings Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for UMPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 13.07.

UMPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.55. With this latest performance, UMPQ shares gained by 5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.30 for Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.74, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 17.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Umpqua Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.21. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.63.

Return on Total Capital for UMPQ is now 6.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.30. Additionally, UMPQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] managed to generate an average of -$388,628 per employee.

UMPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Umpqua Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation [UMPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,825 million, or 92.20% of UMPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UMPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,090,203, which is approximately 3.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,465,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.12 million in UMPQ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $254.78 million in UMPQ stock with ownership of nearly 24.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Umpqua Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Umpqua Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:UMPQ] by around 16,452,890 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 12,346,597 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 170,208,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,007,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UMPQ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,757,270 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,947,579 shares during the same period.