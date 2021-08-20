JP Morgan lifts Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.41%. The company report on July 29, 2021 that Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering.

Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced a public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock. Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on August 2, 2021. The offering of the shares is being made under Ares Capital’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2021, which became effective automatically upon filing. On July 28, 2021, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $20.38 per share.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for this offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Investment Bank, Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, JMP Securities LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Over the last 12 months, ARCC stock rose by 37.95%. The one-year Ares Capital Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.46. The average equity rating for ARCC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.61 billion, with 440.94 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, ARCC stock reached a trading volume of 3650478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $16 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12.

ARCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.64 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.84, while it was recorded at 20.04 for the last single week of trading, and 18.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ares Capital Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +61.05 and a Gross Margin at +73.59. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.91.

Return on Total Capital for ARCC is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.15. Additionally, ARCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] managed to generate an average of $333,793 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

ARCC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,616 million, or 32.37% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,016,501, which is approximately -0.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 9,541,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.24 million in ARCC stocks shares; and OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP, currently with $108.44 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 2.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 8,293,145 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 11,705,887 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 114,004,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,003,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,663,500 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,312,155 shares during the same period.