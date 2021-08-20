JOYY Inc. [YY] Stock trading around $45.28 per share: What’s Next?

JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ: YY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.39% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.31%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that JOYY Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) (“JOYY” or the “Company”, formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021.

Second quarter 2021 Financial Highlights1.

Over the last 12 months, YY stock dropped by -48.20%. The average equity rating for YY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.63 billion, with 79.40 million shares outstanding and 53.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, YY stock reached a trading volume of 3927848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JOYY Inc. [YY]:

China Renaissance have made an estimate for JOYY Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $75 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for JOYY Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOYY Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for YY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 60.51.

YY Stock Performance Analysis:

JOYY Inc. [YY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, YY shares dropped by -23.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for JOYY Inc. [YY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.00, while it was recorded at 42.99 for the last single week of trading, and 87.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JOYY Inc. Fundamentals:

JOYY Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

YY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOYY Inc. go to 4.25%.

JOYY Inc. [YY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,017 million, or 86.70% of YY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 3,680,244, which is approximately 46.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.44% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,813,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $127.4 million in YY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $117.55 million in YY stock with ownership of nearly -47.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in JOYY Inc. [NASDAQ:YY] by around 6,828,651 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 12,311,142 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,399,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,539,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,440,469 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,917,184 shares during the same period.