Inpixon [INPX] is -1.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] price plunged by -0.99 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Inpixon Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Reports Net Income of $14.8 Million and a 221% Increase in Revenue Year-Over-Year for the Second Quarter of 2021.

Conference Call to be Held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A sum of 7558130 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.51M shares. Inpixon shares reached a high of $1.01 and dropped to a low of $0.86 until finishing in the latest session at $1.00.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, INPX shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0770, while it was recorded at 1.0160 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1753 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -270.05 and a Gross Margin at +32.91. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -314.39.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -74.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.81. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$153,837 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

INPX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 6.30% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,900,164, which is approximately 38.093% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,254,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in INPX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.88 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 103.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 2,651,392 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,023,101 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,647,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,321,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 473,829 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 679,183 shares during the same period.