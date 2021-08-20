IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] is -36.51% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -1.27% or -0.03 points to close at $2.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3359607 shares. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S. Closed-end Funds Announce Distribution Payment Details.

It opened the trading session at $2.37, the shares rose to $2.40 and dropped to $2.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IAG points out that the company has recorded -26.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.43% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, IAG reached to a volume of 3359607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Desjardins have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6.25 to $4.40. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -14.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.10 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.88, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $518 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 49,065,937, which is approximately 3.467% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 40,357,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.03 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $47.06 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -8.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 10,914,605 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 16,765,648 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 194,590,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,270,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,119 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 6,635,973 shares during the same period.