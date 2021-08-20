Hess Corporation [HES] is 20.46% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hess Corporation [NYSE: HES] loss -1.78% or -1.15 points to close at $63.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2856412 shares. The company report on July 28, 2021 that Hess Reports Estimated Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021.

Key Developments:.

Announced a significant new oil discovery at Whiptail on the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana; adds to previous gross discovered recoverable resource estimate for the block of approximately 9 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

It opened the trading session at $63.15, the shares rose to $64.09 and dropped to $61.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HES points out that the company has recorded 0.02% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -82.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, HES reached to a volume of 2856412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hess Corporation [HES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HES shares is $96.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HES stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Hess Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $76 to $94. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Hess Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on HES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Corporation is set at 2.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for HES in the course of the last twelve months was 13.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for HES stock

Hess Corporation [HES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.67. With this latest performance, HES shares dropped by -16.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.55 for Hess Corporation [HES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.61, while it was recorded at 66.43 for the last single week of trading, and 68.39 for the last 200 days.

Hess Corporation [HES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hess Corporation [HES] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.92 and a Gross Margin at -12.91. Hess Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.07.

Return on Total Capital for HES is now -5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hess Corporation [HES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.12. Additionally, HES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hess Corporation [HES] managed to generate an average of -$1,908,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Hess Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hess Corporation [HES]

There are presently around $16,742 million, or 86.30% of HES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HES stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 38,886,142, which is approximately 8.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,691,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 billion in HES stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.39 billion in HES stock with ownership of nearly 1.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hess Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Corporation [NYSE:HES] by around 20,374,183 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 14,151,668 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 228,753,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,278,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HES stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,740,990 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,315 shares during the same period.