Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Stock trading around $18.60 per share: What’s Next?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.77% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.06%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that HanesBrands Announces COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for U.S. Office Associates.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, announced that all U.S. office associates must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, 2021.

“Our top priority throughout the pandemic has been – and will continue to be – the health and safety of our associates,” said Steve Bratspies, HanesBrands’ CEO. “We believe that vaccination is the best way for our associates to protect themselves, their families and their communities against the virus.”.

Over the last 12 months, HBI stock rose by 17.87%. The one-year Hanesbrands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.18. The average equity rating for HBI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.58 billion, with 350.99 million shares outstanding and 344.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, HBI stock reached a trading volume of 3574220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $21.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $25, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HBI stock. On December 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.06. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.78 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 19.54 for the last single week of trading, and 17.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hanesbrands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.28 and a Gross Margin at +38.43. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 15.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 554.25. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 503.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,239 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

HBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,666 million, or 89.50% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,253,504, which is approximately 1.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,259,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $507.02 million in HBI stocks shares; and DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $393.92 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 3.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 28,851,948 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 27,300,350 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 248,492,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 304,644,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,792,936 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,857,648 shares during the same period.