GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Stock trading around $10.42 per share: What’s Next?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] price plunged by -2.62 percent to reach at -$0.28. The company report on August 6, 2021 that GrafTech Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Strong results across key metrics.

Industry outlook remains positive.

A sum of 2995622 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. GrafTech International Ltd. shares reached a high of $10.61 and dropped to a low of $10.29 until finishing in the latest session at $10.42.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.67. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -2.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.55 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 10.71 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.69 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.48.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 52.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.15. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 130.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 99.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $338,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

EAF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,665 million, or 97.90% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately -34.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,639,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.06 million in EAF stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $115.79 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 28.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 65,434,952 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 51,155,061 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 139,140,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,730,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,535,768 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,956,641 shares during the same period.