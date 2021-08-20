For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN], Analyst sees a rise to $17.50. What next?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] loss -0.26% or -0.04 points to close at $15.42 with a heavy trading volume of 2294366 shares. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“AQN” or the “Company”) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are shown in United States dollars (“U.S. $” or “$”), unless otherwise noted.

“We are pleased to report strong year-over-year earnings growth in the second quarter, supported in part by the approximately 1,400 MW of renewable energy projects placed in service since August 2020 and contributions from our recent acquisitions,” said Arun Banskota, President and Chief Executive Officer of AQN. “In the quarter, we successfully completed our Midwest ‘greening the fleet’ initiative, which is expected to provide clean and cost effective energy solutions to our customers, aligning with our commitment to advancing a sustainable energy and water future.”.

It opened the trading session at $15.32, the shares rose to $15.435 and dropped to $15.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AQN points out that the company has recorded -10.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, AQN reached to a volume of 2294366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for AQN stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, AQN shares gained by 0.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.44, while it was recorded at 15.55 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.47.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.49. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of $305,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 9.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

There are presently around $4,154 million, or 53.72% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 44,448,070, which is approximately 8.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 29,885,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.84 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $283.64 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 32,730,796 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 33,874,279 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 202,772,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,377,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,194,515 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 11,937,880 shares during the same period.