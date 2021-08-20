Evercore ISI slashes price target on Marriott International Inc. [MAR] – find out why.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] jumped around 0.26 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $130.26 at the close of the session, up 0.20%. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Marriott International Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Second quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 262.6 percent worldwide, 274.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 223.2 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 second quarter;.

Marriott International Inc. stock is now -1.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAR Stock saw the intraday high of $130.3799 and lowest of $127.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 159.98, which means current price is +12.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 2357815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $147.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $110 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 83 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 3.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 317.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.35. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.88 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.42, while it was recorded at 131.63 for the last single week of trading, and 136.80 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $25,179 million, or 60.70% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,915,080, which is approximately 1.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,193,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.59 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -25.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 497 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 15,312,342 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 14,729,738 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 163,258,738 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,300,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,066 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,239,984 shares during the same period.