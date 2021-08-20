Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Stock trading around $3.83 per share: What’s Next?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.36% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.37%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Ensysce Biosciences to Host Satellite Symposium with Dr. Jeffrey Gudin at PAINWeek 2021 on September 9, 2021.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced it will sponsor a satellite symposium at PAINWeek 2021 on Thursday, September 9 from 3:40 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (12:40 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) in Castellana 1 Ballroom, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The theme of the symposium is titled “Beyond ADF Opioids: A Next Generation with Abuse and Overdose Protection” and is Chaired by Dr. Jeffrey Gudin.

The PAINWeek Conference is the premier U.S. pain conference with the most expansive curriculum and is the favorite destination for frontline practitioners to enhance their competence in pain management.

Over the last 12 months, ENSC stock dropped by -63.29%.

The market cap for the stock reached $94.14 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 705.75K shares, ENSC stock reached a trading volume of 32867803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.37. With this latest performance, ENSC shares dropped by -46.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.71 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.45, while it was recorded at 3.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ensysce Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ENSC is now -1.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.12.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,462,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 57,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in ENSC stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $5000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 1,212 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,644 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,515,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,521,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 128 shares during the same period.