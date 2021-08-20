DLocal Limited [DLO] Revenue clocked in at $126.40 million, up 92.74% YTD: What’s Next?

DLocal Limited [NASDAQ: DLO] closed the trading session at $62.43 on 08/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $59.88, while the highest price level was $68.71. The company report on August 19, 2021 that DLocal Limited Reports 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results.

US$1.5 billion Total Payment Volume, up 319% year-over-yearRevenues of US$59.0 million, up 186% year-over-year44% Adj EBITDA Margin, up 384 bps year-over-year.

dLocal reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, DLO reached to a volume of 9551091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DLocal Limited [DLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLO shares is $50.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DLocal Limited is set at 5.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 148.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

DLO stock trade performance evaluation

DLocal Limited [DLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.22.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.79 for DLocal Limited [DLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.41, while it was recorded at 51.65 for the last single week of trading.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DLocal Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DLocal Limited [DLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,974 million, or 55.10% of DLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLO stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 62,402,180, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.46% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,021,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.9 million in DLO stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $176.23 million in DLO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in DLocal Limited [NASDAQ:DLO] by around 95,699,016 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,699,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLO stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 95,699,016 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.