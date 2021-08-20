Deere & Company [DE] gain 33.43% so far this year. What now?

Deere & Company [NYSE: DE] closed the trading session at $358.98 on 08/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $354.88, while the highest price level was $368.56. The company report on August 19, 2021 that John Deere and Hitachi Construction Machinery to End Joint Venture Manufacturing and Marketing Agreements; John Deere to Acquire Deere-Hitachi Joint Venture Factories.

John Deere (NYSE: DE) announced it has agreed with Hitachi Construction Machinery to end the Deere-Hitachi joint venture manufacturing and marketing agreements. John Deere and Hitachi will enter into new license and supply agreements, which will enable John Deere to continue to source, manufacture, and distribute the current lineup of Deere-branded excavators in the Americas.

As a result of the new agreements, the following changes will go into effect on Feb. 28, 2022, contingent upon regulatory approval.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.43 percent and weekly performance of -6.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, DE reached to a volume of 2262773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Deere & Company [DE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DE shares is $408.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Deere & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Deere & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Deere & Company is set at 7.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for DE in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44.

DE stock trade performance evaluation

Deere & Company [DE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, DE shares gained by 1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Deere & Company [DE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 354.04, while it was recorded at 374.79 for the last single week of trading, and 330.70 for the last 200 days.

Deere & Company [DE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Deere & Company [DE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Deere & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DE is now 8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Deere & Company [DE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 360.21. Additionally, DE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 253.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Deere & Company [DE] managed to generate an average of $39,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Deere & Company [DE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Deere & Company go to 38.49%.

Deere & Company [DE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $76,791 million, or 69.80% of DE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,415,699, which is approximately 0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,801,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 billion in DE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.44 billion in DE stock with ownership of nearly -0.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Deere & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 760 institutional holders increased their position in Deere & Company [NYSE:DE] by around 14,610,295 shares. Additionally, 710 investors decreased positions by around 13,061,715 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 186,241,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,913,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DE stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,306,950 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 1,270,322 shares during the same period.