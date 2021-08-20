Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock Upgrade by Societe Generale analyst, price target now $92

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.88. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Cognizant Expands Digital Engineering Capabilities with Hunter Technical Resources Acquisition.

Latest in series of acquisitions grows Cognizant’s U.S. software product engineering talent base; Cognizant strengthens its position as one of the world’s largest digital engineering firms.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has acquired digital engineering assets from Hunter Technical Resources, a privately-held digital engineering and project management agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

A sum of 2845716 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares reached a high of $76.45 and dropped to a low of $75.37 until finishing in the latest session at $75.79.

The one-year CTSH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.61. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $83.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $80 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 11.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.47 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.07, while it was recorded at 76.86 for the last single week of trading, and 75.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.97 and a Gross Margin at +32.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.36.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 18.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.43. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $4,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 12.03%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,190 million, or 94.20% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 47,700,497, which is approximately -4.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,532,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.15 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.23 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 39.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 430 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 49,978,217 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 51,929,204 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 375,602,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,509,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,374,524 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 18,121,778 shares during the same period.