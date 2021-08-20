Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] Stock trading around $102.48 per share: What’s Next?

Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXS] jumped around 0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $102.48 at the close of the session, up 0.03%. The company report on August 17, 2021 that CoreSenses Grows Business with Citrix® and Com-X.

Learning specialist builds virtual education platform using company’s digital workspace solutions, doubles number of students.

When millions of Australian students were plunged into lockdowns due to the global pandemic, CoreSenses saw the future of education. And the Sydney-based learning specialist turned to Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) and its partner Com-X for help in delivering it. Using Citrix digital workspace solutions, CoreSenses has built a virtual education platform from which it can provide students and teachers with secure, reliable access to everything they need to work and learn, wherever they happen to be.

Citrix Systems Inc. stock is now -21.23% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTXS Stock saw the intraday high of $102.93 and lowest of $102.125 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 148.47, which means current price is +8.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CTXS reached a trading volume of 2513247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXS shares is $148.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Citrix Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $150 to $180. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Citrix Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CTXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citrix Systems Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTXS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 43.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTXS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CTXS stock performed recently?

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, CTXS shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.60, while it was recorded at 102.35 for the last single week of trading, and 124.84 for the last 200 days.

Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.18 and a Gross Margin at +82.73. Citrix Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for CTXS is now 31.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 106.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,762.70. Additionally, CTXS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,719.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS] managed to generate an average of $56,050 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Citrix Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citrix Systems Inc. go to 11.15%.

Insider trade positions for Citrix Systems Inc. [CTXS]

There are presently around $11,549 million, or 93.80% of CTXS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 15,584,935, which is approximately 46.965% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,587,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CTXS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.3 billion in CTXS stock with ownership of nearly -2.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citrix Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 284 institutional holders increased their position in Citrix Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXS] by around 10,803,195 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 11,879,568 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 90,014,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,696,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,787,096 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,443,219 shares during the same period.