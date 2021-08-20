Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is 46.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $55.25 on 08/19/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $54.23, while the highest price level was $55.98. The company report on August 11, 2021 that Carrier Reduces its Customers’ Carbon Footprint by 68 Million Metric Tons in 2020.

2021 ESG Report outlines Carrier’s 2020 performance and progress toward ambitious targets to help fight climate change.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, has reduced its customers’ carbon footprint by 68 million metric tons in 2020, which is equal to the energy use of more than 8 million U.S. homes in one year. Carrier also reported gains in diversity among its senior leadership, including 43% global executive diversity and 31% global women executives, up from 27% and 20% in 2015, respectively. Also, Carrier began tying its executives’ incentive compensation to progress against Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) goals, including progress against its diversity goals and strategic initiatives. These accomplishments and more are outlined in Carrier’s 2021 ESG Report, which details the company’s ESG performance in 2020 and progress toward its 2030 goals announced last year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.47 percent and weekly performance of -1.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 46.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 4202406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $51.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $50 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $55 to $65, while Stephens kept a Overweight rating on CARR stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CARR shares from 55 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 38.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.76, while it was recorded at 55.66 for the last single week of trading, and 42.93 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 18.79%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,882 million, or 86.30% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,915,630, which is approximately 0.782% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,450,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.09 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 552 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 84,887,812 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 93,197,734 shares, while 228 investors held positions by with 561,856,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,942,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,473,521 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 32,578,332 shares during the same period.