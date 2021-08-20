Campbell Soup Company [CPB] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $54

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] traded at a high on 08/19/21, posting a 0.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $43.20. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Campbell Soup Company to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results on Sept. 1, 2021.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) announced that it will report its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 financial results on Sept. 1, 2021.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mick Beekhuizen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review these results. The company’s fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2288421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Campbell Soup Company stands at 1.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for CPB stock reached $12.91 billion, with 303.00 million shares outstanding and 195.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, CPB reached a trading volume of 2288421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Campbell Soup Company [CPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $49.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $53, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 28.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has CPB stock performed recently?

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.60, while it was recorded at 43.30 for the last single week of trading, and 47.33 for the last 200 days.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +34.27. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 14.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.54. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 202.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $40,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]

There are presently around $6,865 million, or 55.50% of CPB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,465,628, which is approximately -3.127% of the company’s market cap and around 35.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,859,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $685.13 million in CPB stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $568.11 million in CPB stock with ownership of nearly -12.065% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Campbell Soup Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Campbell Soup Company [NYSE:CPB] by around 15,212,649 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 18,707,801 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 124,996,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,916,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPB stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,293 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,522,622 shares during the same period.