Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] moved down -4.04: Why It’s Important

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: BLMN] loss -4.04% or -1.01 points to close at $24.01 with a heavy trading volume of 2497938 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Bloomin’ Brands Announces 2021 Q2 Financial Results and Strong Operating Margin Expansion.

Q2 Diluted EPS of $0.75 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.81.

Q2 Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth of 65.8% at Outback Steakhouse and 84.6% Combined U.S.

It opened the trading session at $24.65, the shares rose to $24.859 and dropped to $23.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BLMN points out that the company has recorded -3.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, BLMN reached to a volume of 2497938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLMN shares is $34.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $32 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLMN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for BLMN stock

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, BLMN shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.75 for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.30, while it was recorded at 25.43 for the last single week of trading, and 24.44 for the last 200 days.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. go to -0.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [BLMN]

There are presently around $2,308 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLMN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,841,486, which is approximately -1.932% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,284,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $246.92 million in BLMN stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $86.73 million in BLMN stock with ownership of nearly 200.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:BLMN] by around 13,374,627 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 11,306,928 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 71,464,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,146,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLMN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,943,383 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,540 shares during the same period.