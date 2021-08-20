Berenberg lifts American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.42%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that American Homes 4 Rent Pays Tribute to Our Founder, B. Wayne Hughes.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) issued the following statement regarding the passing of the Company’s founder and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees, B. Wayne Hughes:.

The entire American Homes 4 Rent community extends our deepest condolences to Wayne’s family and loved ones. Wayne’s accomplishments made him an iconic and visionary leader in the real estate industry. Over his long and successful career, Wayne created several groundbreaking ventures, including pioneering two important and thriving real estate sectors – self-storage with the founding of Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), the largest self-storage company in the world, and single-family rental (SFR) homes. He and his family also founded American Commercial Equities, a real estate management company with retail and office properties across California and Hawaii.

Over the last 12 months, AMH stock rose by 44.02%. The one-year American Homes 4 Rent stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.56. The average equity rating for AMH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.11 billion, with 319.75 million shares outstanding and 276.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, AMH stock reached a trading volume of 2393435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $40.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 31.98.

AMH Stock Performance Analysis:

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, AMH shares dropped by -1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.57, while it was recorded at 40.76 for the last single week of trading, and 34.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Homes 4 Rent Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.98 and a Gross Margin at +15.16. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.10.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 1.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.00. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $90,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

AMH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,367 million, or 86.20% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,573,801, which is approximately 1.851% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 22,327,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $908.75 million in AMH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $862.52 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly -0.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Homes 4 Rent stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 23,513,148 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 13,350,240 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 242,423,269 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,286,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,962,502 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 411,948 shares during the same period.