Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.70 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on February 4, 2021 that Santander Holdings USA, Inc. and Santander Consumer USA Inc. Confirm Termination of Written Agreement with Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) (“SC”), confirmed that the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System has authorized the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston to terminate its Written Agreement dated March 21, 2017, with SHUSA and SC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Santander Consumer USA Inc.

Since 2015, SHUSA and SC have made significant progress in strengthening board oversight, compliance, risk management, capital planning and liquidity risk management. The 2017 Written Agreement required Santander to strengthen risk management across Santander US, and its termination demonstrates the progress Santander has made in recent years. The enhancements made to SHUSA’s and SC’s risk programs in response to the 2017 Written Agreement are now fully embedded in Santander’s US operations.

Banco Santander S.A. stock is now 21.31% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SAN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.74 and lowest of $3.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.38, which means current price is +26.71% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 2810575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.04.

How has SAN stock performed recently?

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.85. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander S.A. go to -13.48%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $1,219 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 118,540,234, which is approximately 5.704% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 21,879,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.96 million in SAN stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.4 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 32,186,118 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 13,987,157 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 283,183,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,356,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,725,695 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,787,047 shares during the same period.