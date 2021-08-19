why Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $130.00

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] traded at a high on 08/18/21, posting a 0.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $92.35. The company report on August 9, 2021 that Shaquille O’Neal Partners with WynnBET as Brand Ambassador.

O’Neal to Serve as WynnBET Strategic Consultant.

WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Monday that 15-time Professional Basketball All-Star, media personality and entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal will become the app’s new brand ambassador. As part of the category exclusive partnership, O’Neal will provide his expertise to WynnBET as a strategic consultant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2932519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wynn Resorts Limited stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.44%.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $10.87 billion, with 114.55 million shares outstanding and 105.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2932519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $130.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $112 to $126, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 102.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.81.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -13.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.69 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.57, while it was recorded at 94.15 for the last single week of trading, and 116.01 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $7,385 million, or 75.90% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,828,732, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,060,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $836.7 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $818.84 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 300 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,853,119 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 10,691,811 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 63,422,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,966,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,296 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,833,526 shares during the same period.