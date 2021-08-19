why QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $171.30

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] loss -1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $142.18 price per share at the time. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Power of 9: Philippines.

In the Philippines, the use of 3G – enabled Android smartphones is empowering Nanay (Tagalog for “Mother”) entrepreneurs to become Mobile Money Agents. By offering this service through the Mobile Money Hubs program, Nanays in the Hapinoy sari-sari store program can generate additional income by providing quick and reliable remittance service in the convenience of their customer’s local neighborhood stores. They also sell airtime to their consumers; both services have proven to be vital during emergencies, especially in the day-to-day lives of domestic migrant workers and students away from their families. Hapinoy and Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ have developed a holistic program that provides participating Nanays with mobile literacy training, access to capital via microfinancing institutions (MFIs), and new business opportunities using advanced wireless technologies.

QUALCOMM Incorporated represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.77 billion with the latest information. QCOM stock price has been found in the range of $141.98 to $144.655.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 6423550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $171.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $188 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $136 to $148, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for QCOM stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.07. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.60, while it was recorded at 146.10 for the last single week of trading, and 141.86 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 32.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $118,412 million, or 75.00% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,838,530, which is approximately -0.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,250,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.41 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.75 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,163 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 47,824,048 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 47,965,230 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 737,044,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 832,833,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,582,786 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,376,652 shares during the same period.