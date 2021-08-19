why ING Groep N.V. [ING] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.60

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $13.35 price per share at the time. The company report on August 6, 2021 that ING to redeem ING Perpetual Securities II and ING Perpetual Securities III.

ING announced that it will redeem two series of outstanding perpetual securities: the €750 million ING Perpetual Securities II (NL0000113587) and the €1 billion ING Perpetual Securities III (NL0000116127), both on the optional redemption date of 30 September 2021.

ING Groep N.V. represents 3.90 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.38 billion with the latest information. ING stock price has been found in the range of $13.315 to $13.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.46M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 4695396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $17.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 82.22.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, ING shares gained by 10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.50 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

There are presently around $1,883 million, or 3.50% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 44,175,843, which is approximately 5.922% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,690,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $129.37 million in ING stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $108.34 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly 0.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

148 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 13,651,908 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 6,368,036 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 121,025,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,045,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,303,143 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,468,902 shares during the same period.