Wells Fargo lifts Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $165.78 at the close of the session, down -0.31%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Analog Devices Reports Record Revenue and Earnings for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021.

Revenue of $1.76 billion, a new all-time high, with 21% year over year growth.

All end markets grew sequentially, underscored by record revenue in Industrial and Automotive.

Analog Devices Inc. stock is now 12.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADI Stock saw the intraday high of $168.04 and lowest of $161.285 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 175.25, which means current price is +16.54% above from all time high which was touched on 08/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 5411921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $184.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $178 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $195, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on ADI stock. On May 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADI shares from 165 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, ADI shares gained by 3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.80, while it was recorded at 168.36 for the last single week of trading, and 154.82 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 13.08%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $62,013 million, or 99.70% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 33,344,669, which is approximately 5.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,268,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.89 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly 1.167% of the company’s market capitalization.

602 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 28,574,434 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 12,566,101 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 332,926,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 374,066,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,073,236 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 2,115,878 shares during the same period.