Wedbush lifts D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] loss -1.21% on the last trading session, reaching $93.44 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30, 2021 that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Announces Pricing of $600 Million of 1.300% Senior Notes Due 2026.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (“D.R. Horton” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that it has priced a registered underwritten public offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 1.300% senior notes due 2026. The senior notes will pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 1.300% per year and will mature on October 15, 2026. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 5, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. D.R. Horton intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc.; Mizuho Securities USA LLC; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC; BofA Securities, Inc.; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC; U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc.; PNC Capital Markets LLC; TD Securities (USA) LLC; and Truist Securities, Inc. are acting as Joint Book-Running Managers in the transaction.

D.R. Horton Inc. represents 359.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.33 billion with the latest information. DHI stock price has been found in the range of $92.83 to $95.245.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.06M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 2968375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $108.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $104 to $101, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 75.57.

Trading performance analysis for DHI stock

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.65, while it was recorded at 96.32 for the last single week of trading, and 84.33 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 19.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.49. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $244,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $27,740 million, or 85.60% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,598,228, which is approximately -3.648% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,112,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.09 billion in DHI stocks shares; and SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $1.49 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 3.306% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D.R. Horton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 20,100,508 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 19,692,942 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 257,085,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,878,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,125 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,204,015 shares during the same period.