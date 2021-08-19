Wall Street Analyst Resumed Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] loss -0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $37.51 price per share at the time. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Fifth Third Receives Energy Opportunist Award in Michigan for Environmental Sustainability Initiatives.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

The Michigan Battle of the Buildings presented Fifth Third Bank with the Energy Opportunist Award at the Seventh-Annual Michigan Energy Summit on Aug. 12. The award recognized the results achieved from a significant energy reduction project at the Bank’s Corporate Service Center campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifth Third Bancorp represents 708.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.18 billion with the latest information. FITB stock price has been found in the range of $37.31 to $38.165.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, FITB reached a trading volume of 4780587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $43.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.16.

Trading performance analysis for FITB stock

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.85 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.76, while it was recorded at 38.16 for the last single week of trading, and 34.80 for the last 200 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]

There are presently around $21,145 million, or 85.50% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,685,810, which is approximately -0.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,430,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.8 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 30,368,408 shares. Additionally, 351 investors decreased positions by around 30,258,699 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 503,101,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,728,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,937,960 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,165,913 shares during the same period.