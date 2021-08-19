Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.91%. The company report on July 31, 2021 that Marin Software Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN), a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“As additional marketplaces expand their advertising programs, the need for a platform to unify these efforts is only growing. The new eCommerce module in MarinOne and our integration for Instacart Ads is helping advertisers meet the customers at the point of purchase and deliver new customers and increase sales. Our stronger balance sheet will allow us to accelerate innovation and better serve the needs of this market,” said Chris Lien, Marin Software Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, MRIN stock rose by 257.24%.

The market cap for the stock reached $87.70 million, with 11.03 million shares outstanding and 9.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.30M shares, MRIN stock reached a trading volume of 9396540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

MRIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, MRIN shares dropped by -34.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 257.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.78, while it was recorded at 5.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marin Software Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.43 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -51.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$86,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MRIN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.00% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 387,043, which is approximately -10.931% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.71 million in MRIN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.49 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 198,718 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 515,401 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 208,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 923,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 162,318 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 431,730 shares during the same period.