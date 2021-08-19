Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] is 250.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRPX] gained 49.19% or 7.55 points to close at $22.90 with a heavy trading volume of 48685328 shares. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Response and Guidance on MMS019.

— Company to Pursue Prophylactic Treatment Against SARS and Influenza for Daily Use as an OTC Product –.

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VRPX), a company specializing in developing product candidates for pain management, CNS and anti-viral indications, announced that it has received a written pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for MMS019, its patented and proprietary high-density molecular masking spray under development for use as an anti-viral barrier product. Virpax believes the results of the pre-IND response support further research on MMS019 as an intranasal protective that may limit transmission of the viruses to others. Virpax expects to move forward and pursue a New Drug Application (NDA) for MMS019 as a once daily intranasal treatment. The FDA has indicated that Virpax may pursue an NDA drug approval with the Office of Non-Prescription Drugs. The Company has engaged Syneos Health to assist with the optimal clinical trial design based on an efficient timeline.

It opened the trading session at $30.63, the shares rose to $36.00 and dropped to $21.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRPX points out that the company has recorded 275.41% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -518.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.84M shares, VRPX reached to a volume of 48685328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 2.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

Trading performance analysis for VRPX stock

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 396.75. With this latest performance, VRPX shares gained by 350.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.41% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.59 for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 10.32 for the last single week of trading.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,084,913 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRPX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 5.70% of VRPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRPX stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 154,737, which is approximately -22.632% of the company’s market cap and around 58.50% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 45,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in VRPX stocks shares; and SALTORO CAPITAL, LP, currently with $0.4 million in VRPX stock with ownership of nearly -34.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRPX] by around 1,689 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 54,737 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 165,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRPX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 727 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 89 shares during the same period.