Victorias Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain 68.68% so far this year. What now?

Victorias Secret & Co. [NYSE: VSCO] slipped around -0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $71.69 at the close of the session, down -0.18%. The company report on August 19, 2021 that Victoria’s Secret & Co. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

Provides Initial Third Quarter Outlook.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2021. The results are on a carve-out basis and include the Victoria’s Secret Segment and a portion of the unallocated overhead costs as part of L Brands.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, VSCO reached a trading volume of 3035618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Victorias Secret & Co. [VSCO]?

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Victorias Secret & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Victorias Secret & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on VSCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Victorias Secret & Co. is set at 5.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

How has VSCO stock performed recently?

Victorias Secret & Co. [VSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.21, while it was recorded at 72.31 for the last single week of trading.

Victorias Secret & Co. [VSCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Victorias Secret & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Victorias Secret & Co. [VSCO]

326 institutional holders increased their position in Victorias Secret & Co. [NYSE:VSCO] by around 10,243,410 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 12,453,469 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 48,717,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,413,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSCO stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,058,510 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,868,550 shares during the same period.