Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $30

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.55%. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs Appointed To Under Armour Board Of Directors.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) announced that David Gibbs had been appointed to its Board of Directors effective Sept. 1, 2021. As Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), Gibbs, 58, leads the company’s overarching strategies, structure, people development, and culture to drive global growth and sales and profitability for more than 51,000 KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants in over 150 countries and territories, with approximately 2,000 franchisees and 1.5 million franchise system employees globally.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our board. His outstanding track record in global brand management, including significant retail and international expertise, and driving shareholder returns will serve as a tremendous resource as we continue to execute on our growth objectives,” said Under Armour Executive Chairman and Brand Chief Kevin Plank. “Along with these highly relevant skills, he also brings a strong consumer-centric focus and a team-first approach that is lock-step with Under Armour’s culture. We look forward to benefitting from David’s seasoned perspective and his contributions as we further amplify our offense.”.

Over the last 12 months, UAA stock rose by 127.64%. The one-year Under Armour Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.73. The average equity rating for UAA stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.18 billion, with 459.60 million shares outstanding and 394.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, UAA stock reached a trading volume of 3178780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $25.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $27, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On August 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UAA shares from 22 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.24 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.60, while it was recorded at 24.60 for the last single week of trading, and 20.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Under Armour Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.30 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.28.

Return on Total Capital for UAA is now -0.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.66. Additionally, UAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UAA] managed to generate an average of -$33,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 20.00%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,726 million, or 92.50% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,005,690, which is approximately 1.489% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,518,619 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.5 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $208.12 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -2.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 16,921,957 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 38,115,460 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 104,819,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,856,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,237,606 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 16,131,852 shares during the same period.