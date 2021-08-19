TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] moved up 12.57: Why It’s Important

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.83 at the close of the session, up 12.57%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Affected by the ongoing outbreak of the COVID-19, the Company expected its used luxurious car leasing business to be subject to continuous losses due to the closure of stores. As a result, the Company sold the used luxurious car leasing business in August 2020 and focused on the commodities trading and its complementary businesses.

TD Holdings Inc. stock is now -47.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9349 and lowest of $0.7959 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.35, which means current price is +28.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 18554745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53.

How has GLG stock performed recently?

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.03. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8943, while it was recorded at 0.7239 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5994 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.10 and a Gross Margin at +11.01. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.49.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.94. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$96,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Insider trade positions for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.50% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 202,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.34% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 91,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $57000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 33.237% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 348,842 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 104,895 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 235,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 689,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,803 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 338 shares during the same period.