Tata Motors Limited [TTM] gain 54.29% so far this year. What now?

Tata Motors Limited [NYSE: TTM] closed the trading session at $19.44 on 08/18/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.38, while the highest price level was $19.735. The company report on June 29, 2021 that Tata Motors Limited files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

Tata Motors Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR) announces that it has on June 28, 2021 filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (the “Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Form 20-F includes the Company’s audited financial statements prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

The Form 20-F is available on the website of the Company at http://www.tatamotors.com/investor/sec-filing/ and can also be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. As mentioned on the Company’s website, the holders of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts can receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete audited financial statements, free of charge from the Company, upon submission of a request via an email addressed to inv_rel@tatamotors.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.29 percent and weekly performance of -2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, TTM reached to a volume of 3194409 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tata Motors Limited [TTM]:

Nomura have made an estimate for Tata Motors Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Tata Motors Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tata Motors Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02.

TTM stock trade performance evaluation

Tata Motors Limited [TTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, TTM shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for Tata Motors Limited [TTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.13, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 18.75 for the last 200 days.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tata Motors Limited [TTM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tata Motors Limited go to 6.90%.

Tata Motors Limited [TTM]: Insider Ownership positions

85 institutional holders increased their position in Tata Motors Limited [NYSE:TTM] by around 11,020,077 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 5,443,585 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 33,675,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,138,927 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTM stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 946,961 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,658 shares during the same period.