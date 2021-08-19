SVB Leerink slashes price target on Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] – find out why.

Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: TBIO] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.73 during the day while it closed the day at $37.67. The company report on August 18, 2021 that INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CMO, TBIO, SIC, SAFM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:.

Translate Bio Inc. stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBIO stock has inclined by 119.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.54% and gained 104.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TBIO stock reached $2.85 billion, with 75.25 million shares outstanding and 68.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, TBIO reached a trading volume of 2918288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBIO shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Translate Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Translate Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $21, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on TBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Translate Bio Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.80.

TBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, TBIO shares gained by 23.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.32 for Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.32, while it was recorded at 37.70 for the last single week of trading, and 22.89 for the last 200 days.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Translate Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Translate Bio Inc. [TBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,541 million, or 89.60% of TBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBIO stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 18,044,239, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,693,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.81 million in TBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $209.17 million in TBIO stock with ownership of nearly -2.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in Translate Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:TBIO] by around 9,680,625 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 9,590,054 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 48,174,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,445,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBIO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 869,292 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,674,078 shares during the same period.