RBC Capital Mkts lifts Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] slipped around -0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $22.39 at the close of the session, down -1.88%. The company report on August 10, 2021 that Nielsen and Meredith Corporation Renew Multi-year Agreement for Local TV Audience Measurement.

Agreement Includes Measurement for all Meredith Local Stations, And includes Nielsen Scarborough.

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), announced that they have reached a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services across all Meredith’s local stations, including Nielsen Scarborough. Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage to give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock is now 7.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLSN Stock saw the intraday high of $22.705 and lowest of $22.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.42, which means current price is +10.92% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, NLSN reached a trading volume of 6927180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $29.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $29, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has NLSN stock performed recently?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, NLSN shares dropped by -7.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.19, while it was recorded at 22.86 for the last single week of trading, and 23.10 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Insider trade positions for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

There are presently around $8,124 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,110,612, which is approximately 0.656% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $788.25 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $724.26 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly 0.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 21,888,074 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 23,604,455 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 317,335,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,828,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,974,055 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,403,603 shares during the same period.