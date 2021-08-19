NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] is -42.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRXP] traded at a high on 08/18/21, posting a 11.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.94. The company report on August 18, 2021 that NRx Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Safety Report for ZYESAMI™ (aviptadil) in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3 Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19.

– After Review of Approximately 140 patients in ACTIV-3 Critical Care Study, No New Safety Concerns Raised by Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board, Study to Continue Enrollment to Target More than 600 Patients.

– ACTIV-3 Critical Care is a Public-Private Partnership Sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health to Treat COVID-19.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10892965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 21.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.25%.

The market cap for NRXP stock reached $676.37 million, with 47.46 million shares outstanding and 7.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, NRXP reached a trading volume of 10892965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has NRXP stock performed recently?

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.88. With this latest performance, NRXP shares gained by 35.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 24.82 for the last 200 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for NRXP is now -4.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.50. Additionally, NRXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP] managed to generate an average of -$217,206 per employee.NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRXP]

There are presently around $23 million, or 2.80% of NRXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 637,416, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 364,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 million in NRXP stocks shares; and OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $4.18 million in NRXP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRXP] by around 1,575,708 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 84,023 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 20,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,638,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRXP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,182,585 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 79,372 shares during the same period.