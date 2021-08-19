Market cap of Teck Resources Limited [TECK] reaches 11.58B – now what?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.61%. The company report on August 18, 2021 that Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced that the wildfire evacuation order for Highland Valley Copper Operations (HVC) issued by the District of Logan Lake previously announced on August 15 has been lifted. HVC has resumed operations and is now in the process of ramping back up to full production.

Teck is focused on protecting the health and safety of employees and contractors and we are continuing to closely monitor wildfire and regional air quality conditions.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 83.36%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.41. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.58 billion, with 532.00 million shares outstanding and 525.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 6154910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $20 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 8.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 22.23 for the last single week of trading, and 20.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 41.23%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,355 million, or 66.00% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 23,438,710, which is approximately 9.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,727,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.02 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $200.91 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -7.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 37,507,844 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 35,443,585 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 173,704,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,656,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,821,999 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 6,190,918 shares during the same period.