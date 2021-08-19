Market cap of Fiserv Inc. [FISV] reaches 75.22B – now what?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] price surged by 1.18 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on August 3, 2021 that Fiserv Powers Full-Service Restaurants to Succeed in ’s New Operating Environment with Launch of Clover Station Solo.

Powerful, all-in-one small business management solution helps streamline front and back of house operations through a single device.

Restaurants can simplify business operations and accept payments in ways that fit the new and different post-pandemic environment with Clover® Station Solo, a solution designed to help full-service restaurants run front and back of house operations through a single merchant-facing device.

A sum of 5331671 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.15M shares. Fiserv Inc. shares reached a high of $115.31 and dropped to a low of $112.035 until finishing in the latest session at $114.26.

The one-year FISV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.99. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $142.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.00, while it was recorded at 112.42 for the last single week of trading, and 113.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.35. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.45.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.82. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $21,773 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 18.45%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,547 million, or 93.00% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 62,300,667, which is approximately -26.963% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 50,623,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.78 billion in FISV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.42 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly 4.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 697 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 54,651,524 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 73,610,250 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 471,658,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 599,920,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,186,140 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 9,513,518 shares during the same period.