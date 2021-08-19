Market cap of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] reaches 124.74M – now what?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] price surged by 10.23 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on August 17, 2021 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

$55.3 million of cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2021.

Q2 2021 DSUVIA sales of $0.4M, a 117% increase compared to Q1 2021.

A sum of 4691679 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.12 and dropped to a low of $0.9701 until finishing in the latest session at $1.03.

Guru’s Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.68.

ACRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.88. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -16.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.00 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2893, while it was recorded at 1.0889 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5384 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -747.10 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.77. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$747,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 29.80% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,110,592, which is approximately -0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 4,768,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 million in ACRX stocks shares; and ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $3.9 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly 0.087% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 2,036,373 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 12,961,845 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 9,756,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,754,712 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,321,220 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,500 shares during the same period.